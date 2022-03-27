Advertisement

Ukrainian violinist performs Saturday at UMaine

Ukrainian violinist performed at the University of Maine
Ukrainian violinist performed at the University of Maine(Owen Kingsley)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A Ukrainian violinist performed both Ukrainian and American composed music Saturday night at the University of Maine in a free concert.

Solomia Soroka first came to the United States in 1998 to study music.

Now she travels and performs professionally all around the country.

She was joined by UMaine professor Philip Silver to perform Ukrainian music.

She says music is a universal language that helps connect her to her family and loved ones back home in Ukraine.

Here’s just a little bit of what she played.

“Music speaks to the soul. It’s not that’s it’s specially important now, it’s always been important but now in a way I am a musical messenger for my country. It’s the message and it’s also gratitude for the help that we’re getting,” said Solomia Soroka, Ukrainian Violinist.

Soroka also teaches music at Goshen University in Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler arrested, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of minor, officials say
Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Andrew Hanson on aggravated drug trafficking charges.
Maine man would go out-of-state, return with ‘substantial’ amount of drugs, police say
There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Miller was also indicted on several other charges.
Glenburn man indicted on domestic violence assault, other charges
A vehicle crash in front of the Schoolhouse Apartments early this morning has led to a road...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Harlow St closed until further notice

Latest News

The Courageous Steps Project hosted a Masquerade Ball in Hermon
Masquerade in Hermon raises money for charity
Ukrainian violinist performed at the University of Maine
Ukrainian violinist performs Saturday at UMaine
River Race
St. George River Race makes splash in return
A few showers overnight and Sunday