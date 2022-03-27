Ukrainian violinist performs Saturday at UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A Ukrainian violinist performed both Ukrainian and American composed music Saturday night at the University of Maine in a free concert.

Solomia Soroka first came to the United States in 1998 to study music.

Now she travels and performs professionally all around the country.

She was joined by UMaine professor Philip Silver to perform Ukrainian music.

She says music is a universal language that helps connect her to her family and loved ones back home in Ukraine.

“Music speaks to the soul. It’s not that’s it’s specially important now, it’s always been important but now in a way I am a musical messenger for my country. It’s the message and it’s also gratitude for the help that we’re getting,” said Solomia Soroka, Ukrainian violinist.

Soroka also teaches music at Goshen University in Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.