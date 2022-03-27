Nutkin Knoll Farm welcomes back Maine Maple Sunday

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - For the first time is years Maine Maple Sunday was back at Nutkin Knoll Farm. A return as sweet as the ice cream with maple syrup being served...

Scores of people flocked to take in the annual affair which has been put on hold in recent memory due to the pandemic.

At the farm live music accommodated tasty treats as well as some lessons about the process of making maple syrup.

Hampden resident Catherine Wampler said “I am so excited to see how to tap the maple trees and what to do with them because I’ve tapped my own two trees... I’ve made maple syrup, but I want to know what else I can do.”

For owner Nancy Price it was a joy to finally welcome people back.

“It’s been a lot of fun and people I haven’t seen in years have come. And then a lot of old customers have come, and they can’t wait to be here and to get in the woods and taste the cotton candy and popcorn,” Price stated.

To learn more about future events you can visit the farm’s Facebook page.

