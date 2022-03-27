Masquerade in Hermon raises money for charity

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, a local non-profit hosted a masquerade ball Saturday night in Hermon.

The Courageous Steps Project wanted to raise awareness and funds for children and adults affected by autism.

Local businesses donated items to raffle off as part of the fundraiser.

People wanted to help and support those individuals struggling with autism in their daily life.

“You know, really for us it’s all about raising awareness of developmental challenges and other various challenges. These events raise awareness for our supporters and those that participate,” said Connor Archer, The Courageous Steps Project.

The Courageous Steps Project will host their 9th annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run in May and a golf tournament in July.

