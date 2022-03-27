Advertisement

Man who killed West Gardiner teen in 1973 dies in prison

The Maine Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Michael Boucher died Sunday at the Maine...
The Maine Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Michael Boucher died Sunday at the Maine State Prison in Warren.(Maine Department of Corrections)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2022
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A man convicted of murdering a young woman in Central Maine nearly 50 years ago has died in prison.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Michael Boucher died Sunday morning at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Boucher was convicted of murder in 1991.

Authorities say he stalked, strangled, and beat 18-year-old Debra Dill of West Gardiner in 1973.

Boucher was on the run from police for years.

He was arrested in Connecticut in 1988 and brought back to Maine, where he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

