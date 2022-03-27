Hancock County Food Drive kicks off next weekend

Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Food Drive is starting back up next Saturday.

The food drive is an annual fundraising project that directly supports food pantries, free meal programs, and school backpack programs in Hancock County.

Volunteers will be stationed at 10 grocery stores around Hancock County next Saturday to accept donations for the kick-off event.

The Hancock County Food Drive says their goal for this year is to raise enough funds to supply 120,000 meals - which would cost around $40,000.

According to the Maine Center for Economic Policy, more than one in 10 Maine households goes without nutritious food, which makes Maine the most food insecure state in New England.

The pandemic and national inflation have only exacerbated the challenges Mainers face in accessing healthy food.

“The cost of everything is going up, so that’s another factor in how these organizations will be accessed. now and during the rest of the year. so it’s really important that the food pantries in our area have healthy, adequate food and other essential items so that if anyone is experiencing a hardship, they can go to their local food pantry, everyone is welcome. and get what they need to live a healthy life,” said Rachel Emus, Food Program Mgr., Healthy Acadia.

To learn more about the Hancock County Food Drive and how you can donate, visit hcfooddrive.org.

