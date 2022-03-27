A few showers today. Cooling down for start of the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, and a few showers are possible. It will also be another relatively mild day with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will cool significantly behind the front. Lows tonight will drop into the teens and 20s and Monday highs will only reach the 20s and 30s.

Wind speeds will increase on Monday as the trough of low pressure pushes out and high pressure builds in from the west. Periods of wind gusts over 20 mph are possible. In addition, a few flurries are possible through the day.

It will still be breezy on Tuesday as the high continues to move in. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but highs will still only be in the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures begin to improve on Wednesday. Highs will return to the 40s and skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday and Friday, but a low pressure system is expected to bring rain showers to the region Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 39-49°. West wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 16-28°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries. Highs 22-37°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 24-36°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs 34-44°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs 39-46°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 46-53°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

