COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 92 people are in the hospital with the virus Sunday.

It’s still the lowest we’ve seen in Maine in seven months.

17 are in critical care.

Four are on ventilators.

Nearly 500 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update from the Maine CDC is expected Tuesday.

