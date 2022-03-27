Advertisement

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person. A second person was transported to an area hospital. Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him. Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.(POOL VIA WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing a construction worker.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on the garage.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told the station that the collapse caused a construction worker who was in a construction vehicle to fall over the side of the garage.

His body was found under a pile of rubble.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler arrested, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of minor, officials say
Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Andrew Hanson on aggravated drug trafficking charges.
Maine man would go out-of-state, return with ‘substantial’ amount of drugs, police say
There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Miller was also indicted on several other charges.
Glenburn man indicted on domestic violence assault, other charges
A vehicle crash in front of the Schoolhouse Apartments early this morning has led to a road...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Harlow St closed until further notice

Latest News

The Courageous Steps Project hosted a Masquerade Ball in Hermon
Masquerade in Hermon raises money for charity
Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden visits Poland
Ukrainian violinist performed at the University of Maine
Ukrainian violinist performs Saturday at UMaine
Ukrainian violinist performed at the University of Maine
Ukrainian violinist performs Saturday at UMaine