St. George River Race makes splash in return

SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Don’t call it a comeback but the 40th annual St. George River Race returned to Searsmont after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

It was a beautiful spring day for racing as hundreds of people gathered to watch or take part in Saturday’s festivities.

Whether in a kayak or canoe these enthusiasts braved some daring rapids through the 5 ½ mile course.

Newcomer to the race Nick Irving was thrilled to make his debut.

“It’s a beautiful day. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but on the water,” Irving stated.

This race kicked off the river racing season with two more events coming later this spring.

For Donna & Billy Durkin today’s race was the first of many they plan on watching.

“It was a lot of fun to watch. It’s a great local event. I’d love to try it sometime!” Donna exclaimed.

To find out more information on future races you can visit the Maine Trail Finder website.

