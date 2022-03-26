Advertisement

St. George River Race makes splash in return

River Race
River Race(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEARSMONT, Maine (WABI) - Don’t call it a comeback but the 40th annual St. George River Race returned to Searsmont after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

It was a beautiful spring day for racing as hundreds of people gathered to watch or take part in Saturday’s festivities.

Whether in a kayak or canoe these enthusiasts braved some daring rapids through the 5 ½ mile course.

Newcomer to the race Nick Irving was thrilled to make his debut.

“It’s a beautiful day. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but on the water,” Irving stated.

This race kicked off the river racing season with two more events coming later this spring.

For Donna & Billy Durkin today’s race was the first of many they plan on watching.

“It was a lot of fun to watch. It’s a great local event. I’d love to try it sometime!” Donna exclaimed.

To find out more information on future races you can visit the Maine Trail Finder website.

