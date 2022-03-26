Scattered showers today and Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low with an associated cold front is sitting off to our west this morning. The cold front will approach today and slowly cross the state overnight. Scattered showers are expected today ahead of the front and tonight as the front passes. A few of the showers may change over to snow as temperatures cool overnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs today will be mostly in the 40s and drop into the low 30s overnight.

A trough of low pressure will sit over the area Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers are expected again on Sunday and highs will be mostly in the 40s. It will be much cooler on Monday with highs only in the 20s and 30s. A few flurries are also possible.

Wind speeds will increase on Monday as the trough of low pressure pushes out and high pressure builds in from the west. Wind gusts over 20 mph are possible. It will still be breezy on Tuesday as the high continues to move in. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but we highs will still only be in the 30s.

Temperatures begin to improve on Wednesday. Highs will return to the 40s and skies will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday and Friday, but a low pressure system is expected to bring rain to the region Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 41-51°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Lows 30-35°. Light and variable wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 39-49°. West wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries inland. Highs 22-34°. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 25-37°. Northwest wind 10-20+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 33-43°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.