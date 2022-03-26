Advertisement

Sanford police determine reports of gross sexual assault involving a teen is false

Mar. 26, 2022
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Sanford Police Department Friday evening, the gross sexual assault report regarding a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly sexually assaulted while walking through a public trail, did not take place.

Through witness interviews and video surveillance evidence, authorities concluded the report that was announced on March 23, false. The gross sexual assault report claimed a 13-year-old-boy was assaulted on the Mousam Way Trail between the Sanford Middle School, and the Sanford Skate Park.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance the MECASA runs a 24-hour hotline to report sexual abuse and assault. The number is 1-800-871-7741.

