Penobscot Theatre Co. celebrates “Hockey Moms” with original performance

Front of historic Bangor Opera House
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Any hockey player will tell you they couldn’t play the game they love without the support of their “Hockey Mom.”

Now - a local theatre company is sharing that feeling with its own original story.

Penobscot Theatre Company’s grand opening of “Hockey Mom” is Saturday night.

Written by Travis Baker - it’s a comedy set in the fictional Clara, Maine.

We stopped by as crews were getting the set prepared for Friday’s preview show.

From the custom pucks emblazoned with the fictional “Seals” logo to the regulation-sized net to the authentic equipment - it feels like stepping into your local rink - just not as cold.

“The way Stephen King did with Derry, where he encapsulated all the scary things, Travis Baker is encapsulating all of the things that are at the heart of Maine’s culture, and hockey is definitely one of those things,” said Penobscot Theatre Company executive director Jen Shepard. “Everyone, practically, has either seen, or maybe even been on the ice.

“It is a high-action comedy, and you should know that at one point, there are about 100 hockey pucks that are dropped on the stage.”

The World Premiere of Hockey Mom is Saturday at 5 p.m.

It runs through April 16.

You can order tickets online at PenobscotTheatre.org or over the phone at 207-942-3333.

