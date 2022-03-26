Advertisement

Old Town Middle Schoolers finally perform after being delayed by COVID

Old Town Middle Schoolers rehearsed The Lion King
Old Town Middle Schoolers rehearsed The Lion King
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -After being held off the stage for two years, 7th graders at Old Town Middle School rehearsed and added the final touches on their performance next week of the Lion King.

Originally, the students prepared this play in 2020, but due to school’s going remote at the start of the pandemic, they had to cancel their performance.

The play’s director promised to give them another opportunity in the future.

Two years later, with the help from faculty members, they were able to make it happen.

“They would come down during 5th grade, recess time and practice. I just always felt like that was one piece we were missing. We couldn’t bring back everything. I couldn’t take back the year 2020. 2021 was kind of a mess too and now that we’re in 2022, we had a little bit of hope. And with their ambition and dedication, we were able to pull it off,” said Amanda Marquis, Director.

These students will perform for the elementary school on Wednesday.

