Missing Manchester man found dead Saturday

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens say a Manchester man who had been reported missing was found dead early Saturday.

80-year-old Malcolm Lyons was last seen leaving his residence on the Buck Trail in Manchester for a walk Saturday morning at 8:30.

He was later reported missing.

A State Police Sergeant with his K9 found him Saturday afternoon in the woods behind his house.

His death was not considered suspicious.

