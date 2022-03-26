Missing Manchester man found dead Saturday
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens say a Manchester man who had been reported missing was found dead early Saturday.
80-year-old Malcolm Lyons was last seen leaving his residence on the Buck Trail in Manchester for a walk Saturday morning at 8:30.
He was later reported missing.
A State Police Sergeant with his K9 found him Saturday afternoon in the woods behind his house.
His death was not considered suspicious.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.