Many Mainers still struggling to find affordable housing

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Housing continues to be a struggle for many people around the United States, including here in Maine.

It has become a challenge for many to buy or rent a home.

There are few houses to choose from and prices are high.

Still, houses going on the market are still selling for a simple reason -- people need a place to stay.

“Buyers don’t have time to be selective, they are making rash decisions,” said real estate agent, Jeffrey Jolicoeur.

Jolicoeur has more than two decades in the business.

He says this has been happening in larger markets like Portland, but not in Waterville -- until now.

“With a population of 16,000 people, there are only 6 residential places for buyers to choose from,” he said.

Of those six properties, none of them are under $100,000.

While the cost has increased, it is still low compared to other states. Jeff says more people are moving because they can work remotely.

“They are choosing Maine, with all the outdoor recreation centers we have available in Maine, we have the lakes, the mountains, the oceans,” he said.

Jolicoeur says having the right agent in key whether they are choosing to rent or buy.

“You want to make sure you are working with a professional that knows the marketplace that knows the area and other options available for you,” he said.

But do not get too discouraged.

He says home buyers and sellers may be in luck very soon.

“More homes are becoming available, so buyers are prepared, sellers be prepared,” said Jolicoeur.

