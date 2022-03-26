Advertisement

Man arrested after Bangor burglary

51-year-old Clyde Cooper has been charged with burglary, theft of a firearm, and violation of...
51-year-old Clyde Cooper has been charged with burglary, theft of a firearm, and violation of conditions of release.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing a number of charges after police say he broke into a Bangor pawn shop and stole a gun.

51-year-old Clyde Cooper has been charged with burglary, theft of a firearm, and violation of conditions of release.

We’re told Cooper broke into a State Street business just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

A witness reported Cooper had broken a window and stolen items. One of the items stolen was a gun.

Police searched the area but was unable to find Cooper.

He was taken into custody by police Saturday morning.

Police say Cooper was out on bail at the time of his arrest from a previous burglary to a motor vehicle.

On March 14th, Cooper was charged in connection with a burglary at Herbal Tea & Tobacco.

He’s also been charged with possession of scheduled drugs due to a large amount of suspected methamphetamines he was in possession of at the time of the burglary arrest.

He’s being held on $4,000 cash bail at Penobscot County Jail.

The arrest comes after a number of break-ins at Bangor businesses this month.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler arrested, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of minor, officials say
Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Andrew Hanson on aggravated drug trafficking charges.
Maine man would go out-of-state, return with ‘substantial’ amount of drugs, police say
There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Miller was also indicted on several other charges.
Glenburn man indicted on domestic violence assault, other charges
A vehicle crash in front of the Schoolhouse Apartments early this morning has led to a road...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Harlow St closed until further notice

Latest News

A five-page declaration from Maine-based FBI Agent Garret Drew, unsealed Friday, depicts...
FBI depicts Maine teenager at center of ISIS-inspired martyrdom mission in Chicago plotted over Instagram
The plant’s owner, Jay McCrum, looked to the cross while surveying the damage, seeing it as a...
Cross still stands after fire destroys McCrum facility
Scattered showers today and Sunday
From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose
Many Mainers still struggling to find affordable housing