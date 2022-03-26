Man arrested after Bangor burglary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing a number of charges after police say he broke into a Bangor pawn shop and stole a gun.

51-year-old Clyde Cooper has been charged with burglary, theft of a firearm, and violation of conditions of release.

We’re told Cooper broke into a State Street business just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

A witness reported Cooper had broken a window and stolen items. One of the items stolen was a gun.

Police searched the area but was unable to find Cooper.

He was taken into custody by police Saturday morning.

Police say Cooper was out on bail at the time of his arrest from a previous burglary to a motor vehicle.

On March 14th, Cooper was charged in connection with a burglary at Herbal Tea & Tobacco.

He’s also been charged with possession of scheduled drugs due to a large amount of suspected methamphetamines he was in possession of at the time of the burglary arrest.

He’s being held on $4,000 cash bail at Penobscot County Jail.

The arrest comes after a number of break-ins at Bangor businesses this month.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.