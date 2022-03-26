Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 190 new COVID-19 cases.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases recorded by the Maine CDC remain below the 300 mark.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 190 new cases.

Two additional deaths were reported.

More than 1,000 new COVID vaccinations were administered Friday.

The number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has increased since Friday.

93 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

18 are in critical care.

Seven are on ventilators.

