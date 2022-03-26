Advertisement

Great Home Expo kicks off Saturday morning

The Great Home Expo
The Great Home Expo
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Great Home Expo opened at the Cross Insurance Center Saturday morning.

More than 60 vendors set up booths advertising their products and services for the event.

Doors opened Saturday morning at 10 am and will stay open until 8.

Tickets for admission are $5.

Due to the pandemic, the Great Home Expo did not happen for the last two years, which hurt some local businesses.

“We wanted to help some of these small businesses recoup what they may have lost during the pandemic. and to let people know that they are back up and running, they are back in business, and they are looking to get out there and do these projects for them,” said Jess Pearl, Director of the Great Home Expo.

And will be open again Sunday at 10 am until 5 pm.

A few showers overnight and Sunday