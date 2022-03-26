Cross still stands after fire destroys McCrum facility

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A sign of hope was left standing after a devastating fire at a potato processing facility in Belfast.

A large cross still stands on the top of the McCrum plant.

The plant’s owner, Jay McCrum, looked to the cross while surveying the damage, seeing it as a sign of hope for what comes next.

“We know it’s going to be a time frame to reorganize and so forth, but we will make sure that (the employees are) all taken care of,” McCrum said.

McCrum said the factory put the cross up with the support of all employees.

“To the employees, 138 employees, all local people who work here day and night, we want to rebuild. We want to help them rebuild as soon as possible and get people back to work,” Gov. Janet Mills said while surveying the damage Thursday.

The state Department of Labor and the city of Belfast will provide employees with aid. The city has already obtained Hannaford gift cards to help workers get through the weekend.

