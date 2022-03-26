Advertisement

Cross still stands after fire destroys McCrum facility

A large cross still stands on the top of the McCrum plant.
The plant’s owner, Jay McCrum, looked to the cross while surveying the damage, seeing it as a...
The plant’s owner, Jay McCrum, looked to the cross while surveying the damage, seeing it as a sign of hope for what comes next.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A sign of hope was left standing after a devastating fire at a potato processing facility in Belfast.

A large cross still stands on the top of the McCrum plant.

The plant’s owner, Jay McCrum, looked to the cross while surveying the damage, seeing it as a sign of hope for what comes next.

“We know it’s going to be a time frame to reorganize and so forth, but we will make sure that (the employees are) all taken care of,” McCrum said.

McCrum said the factory put the cross up with the support of all employees.

“To the employees, 138 employees, all local people who work here day and night, we want to rebuild. We want to help them rebuild as soon as possible and get people back to work,” Gov. Janet Mills said while surveying the damage Thursday.

The state Department of Labor and the city of Belfast will provide employees with aid. The city has already obtained Hannaford gift cards to help workers get through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, 75-year-old Eliot Cutler is...
Eliot Cutler arrested, charged with possession of unlawful sexually explicit material of minor, officials say
Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Andrew Hanson on aggravated drug trafficking charges.
Maine man would go out-of-state, return with ‘substantial’ amount of drugs, police say
There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Miller was also indicted on several other charges.
Glenburn man indicted on domestic violence assault, other charges
A vehicle crash in front of the Schoolhouse Apartments early this morning has led to a road...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Harlow St closed until further notice

Latest News

A five-page declaration from Maine-based FBI Agent Garret Drew, unsealed Friday, depicts...
FBI depicts Maine teenager at center of ISIS-inspired martyrdom mission in Chicago plotted over Instagram
Scattered showers today and Sunday
From 2020 to 2021, the number of homes sold in Maine dipped while the median sales price rose
Many Mainers still struggling to find affordable housing
After a week-long, bipartisan trip with fellow members of the U.S. House of Representatives to...
Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree sees Ukraine war consequences and fears first-hand