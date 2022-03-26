Advertisement

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of...
Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of Boulder, Colo. About 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.(Dave Zelio | AP Photo/Dave Zelio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Emergency officials say 19,000 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze.

Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.

A Boulder fire official says the fire started around 2 p.m.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management reports evacuation orders cover 8,000 homes and the fire has grown to 123 acres with no containment.

There was no immediate information on the cause.

The flames are in an area where a fire destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.

