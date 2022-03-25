Advertisement

Warren man indicted on 12 counts of gross sexual assault

Smith is already behind bars serving an eight-year sentence for a double shooting and robbery at a Trenton residence in December 2020.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Warren man has been formally charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault by a Penobscot County Grand Jury.

52-year-old Larry Smith is accused of sexually abusing a former family member between 1994 and 1996.

Court documents show the abuse started when the girl was 11.

Smith allegedly impregnated the victim twice before she was 16.

The documents state Smith lived with the victim in Bangor when the abuse began.

Smith is already behind bars serving an eight year sentence for a double shooting and robbery at a Trenton residence in December 2020.

