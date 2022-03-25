Advertisement

UMaine System to make face masks optional

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine System is moving to make face masks optional for all non-classroom buildings starting Saturday.

The optional status for face masks applies to all students and faculty, regardless of vaccination status.

The University System says masks will still be required for classrooms as well as any event with more than 75 people in attendance.

Face coverings have been a requirement for Maine’s public colleges during the pandemic.

This decision comes as COVID numbers are declining across the state and on their school campuses.

