TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Harlow St closed until further notice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Harlow St. is closed from Spring St. to Franklin St. for an emergency telephone pole replacement after a car crash early this morning.

Avoid this area and seek alternate routes until the pole has been replaced.

Sources tell us the replacement will take most of the day.

The Bangor Public Library is also closed due to the outage.

