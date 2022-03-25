TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Harlow St closed until further notice
The Bangor Public Library is also closed due to the outage.
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Harlow St. is closed from Spring St. to Franklin St. for an emergency telephone pole replacement after a car crash early this morning.
Avoid this area and seek alternate routes until the pole has been replaced.
Sources tell us the replacement will take most of the day.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
