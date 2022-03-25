Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Harlow St closed until further notice

The Bangor Public Library is also closed due to the outage.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Harlow St. is closed from Spring St. to Franklin St. for an emergency telephone pole replacement after a car crash early this morning.

Avoid this area and seek alternate routes until the pole has been replaced.

Sources tell us the replacement will take most of the day.

The Bangor Public Library is also closed due to the outage.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
BREAKING: Eliot Cutler Arrested
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

Bill to enhance prevention, response of sexual assault and harassment in Maine National Guard hears public testimony
Belfast
Belfast community comes together for those in need
The live community sessions will be held in real time on Facebook Live every other Saturday.
SPCA of Hancock County to hold virtual shelter experience
Saturday marks the start of Maine Maple Weekend.
State prepares for Maine Maple Weekend
Last week, the city of Ellsworth announced the fire department would be a collection point for...
City of Ellsworth fills moving van with supplies for Ukraine