State prepares for Maine Maple Weekend

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marks the start of Maine Maple Weekend.

It’s an open invitation to visit sugar houses all over the state.

We stopped by Backridge Sugar House in Winterport.

They say after a slow start to their tapping season, things really started to flow about two weeks ago.

They are ready for visits to the family run operation.

“Family, absolutely 100%,” said owner Josh Knipping. “And both her and I both push the fact that we are very, very family oriented, and our kids help us. You know, especially on Maple weekend, you know, my son Caleb and our daughter Paisley. They’re right here, side by side.”

“Really busy and we get a lot of people that inquire, you know, how it’s done,” explained owner Shelley Farris. “So, we love to show how the operation works and explain everything to the customers that come in, and we definitely look forward to this weekend”

They’ll be open Saturday and Sunday from 9-4 on Boston Road in Winterport.

They’ll also be auctioning off a flag with all proceeds going to the Travis Mills Foundation.

Here is a link to all that’s going on across the state this weekend.

