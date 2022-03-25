SPCA of Hancock County to hold virtual shelter experience

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Tomorrow evening the SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton is holding its first bi-monthly online virtual glimpse into the shelter.

The live community sessions will be held in real time on Facebook Live every other Saturday. Each week, an SPCA staffer will guide viewers into one of the shelter’s Community Rooms. Those who tune in will get to hear “insider animal stories,” and meet the shelter’s recent animal arrivals.

”The goal, the hope, is that people can connect with us weekly to follow the animals and follow their success stories,” said the SPCA’s Development Officer, Samantha Thorsen. “And just feel more engaged with whats happening here at the shelter.”>

The Virtual Shelter Experience starts at 5 o’clcock.

For more information, check out the SPCA of Hancock County’s facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.