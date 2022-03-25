Advertisement

Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record

The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new record.(KWTX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report from Realtor.com, the national median for rent was $1,792 last month.

That’s a 17% jump from a year ago, marking double-digit increases for studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedrooms.

February’s new high values the typical apartment $283 more expensive each month than it was in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to experts, that marks a nearly 20% increase over the past two years.

February was also the 7th straight month of double-digit percentage increases after rentals were cratered in some of the biggest cities during the pandemic.

The website’s chief economist says rental prices will likely remain high, but that some cooling is expected.

Miami saw the fastest growth, with the median rental price spiking 55% in February from a year ago.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Officials: 300 dead in airstrike on theater in Mariupol
North Korea says it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the...
North Korea test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to...
What's on the agenda as Biden visits Poland