New report shows gaps in Maine’s dementia care workforce

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

By 2050, the number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

Linda Mitchell-Storer of Orrington is one of the 29,000 Mainers dealing with the disease.

For decades, she has been collecting wedding dresses, costumes, and everything in between.

She sells all her unique finds at her shop, Vintage Finery Costumers & Complete Bridal in Orrington.

“I help girls for prom. I help people with costumes,” she explained. “It’s a little overwhelming, but at least when people do come, they usually find their dress.”

At 69, Linda is living a full life alongside her husband, Tollef, despite being in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s just a horrid disease. It is terrible. Just awful,” she said.

Linda first learned of her diagnosis not long after her mom passed away from the disease in 2015. She was 83.

“It’s so scary because I saw my mother go from the most amazingly, beautiful, and, you know, she was very smart. I miss her so much,” she said.

Over the past few years, Linda has participated in several studies, including sleep studies.

“I remember the doctor after I woke up, he goes, you want to know how many times you woke up, and I said yes. He said, 52 times, which is not good for your brain,” she explained.

“It’s an awful thing to not only lose your memory but lose your thinking skills,” said Dr. Clifford Singer, a psychiatrist and geriatrician.

Dr. Singer currently serves as Chief of Geriatric Mental Health and Neuropsychiatry at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor.

A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows, 29,000 Mainers 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.

The report also shows doctors, and the public are also facing challenges understanding and diagnosing mild cognitive impairment. It is often confused with normal aging.

“At a certain point, these lapses of memory become severe enough that you’re now operating at the level in the lowest ten percentile for people your age, and that’s the point where we might say this is a clinical condition. We call it Mild Cognitive Impairment, and you are at risk for progressing to dementia. That’s why you need to have an evaluation,” said Singer.

With Maine dealing with an aging workforce and a workforce shortage, Singer says that’s impacting the dementia care workforce. The new report shows most states, including Maine, will have to nearly triple the number of geriatricians who were practicing in 2021 to care for approximately 10% of those 65 and older who are projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2050.

“We’re working hard to figure out how to fill the gaps,” he said.

While there is no cure, both Linda and Dr. Singer are staying positive but encouraging those struggling with the disease to confront it head on.

“I am hopeful for sure,” said Mitchell-Storer.

“Be brave because denial is not an effective strategy,” said Singer. Get consultation and advice from experts in this area because there’s likely more help than you realize.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with Alzheimer’s, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association hotline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.