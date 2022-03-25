Advertisement

New report shows gaps in Maine’s dementia care workforce

29,000 Mainers 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s
Linda Mitchell-Storer of Orrington is one of the 29,000 people aged 65 and older in Maine...
Linda Mitchell-Storer of Orrington is one of the 29,000 people aged 65 and older in Maine living with Alzheimer's Disease.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

By 2050, the number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million.

Linda Mitchell-Storer of Orrington is one of the 29,000 Mainers dealing with the disease.

For decades, she has been collecting wedding dresses, costumes, and everything in between.

She sells all her unique finds at her shop, Vintage Finery Costumers & Complete Bridal in Orrington.

“I help girls for prom. I help people with costumes,” she explained. “It’s a little overwhelming, but at least when people do come, they usually find their dress.”

At 69, Linda is living a full life alongside her husband, Tollef, despite being in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s just a horrid disease. It is terrible. Just awful,” she said.

Linda first learned of her diagnosis not long after her mom passed away from the disease in 2015. She was 83.

“It’s so scary because I saw my mother go from the most amazingly, beautiful, and, you know, she was very smart. I miss her so much,” she said.

Over the past few years, Linda has participated in several studies, including sleep studies.

“I remember the doctor after I woke up, he goes, you want to know how many times you woke up, and I said yes. He said, 52 times, which is not good for your brain,” she explained.

“It’s an awful thing to not only lose your memory but lose your thinking skills,” said Dr. Clifford Singer, a psychiatrist and geriatrician.

Dr. Singer currently serves as Chief of Geriatric Mental Health and Neuropsychiatry at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor.

A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows, 29,000 Mainers 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.

The report also shows doctors, and the public are also facing challenges understanding and diagnosing mild cognitive impairment. It is often confused with normal aging.

“At a certain point, these lapses of memory become severe enough that you’re now operating at the level in the lowest ten percentile for people your age, and that’s the point where we might say this is a clinical condition. We call it Mild Cognitive Impairment, and you are at risk for progressing to dementia. That’s why you need to have an evaluation,” said Singer.

With Maine dealing with an aging workforce and a workforce shortage, Singer says that’s impacting the dementia care workforce. The new report shows most states, including Maine, will have to nearly triple the number of geriatricians who were practicing in 2021 to care for approximately 10% of those 65 and older who are projected to have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2050.

“We’re working hard to figure out how to fill the gaps,” he said.

While there is no cure, both Linda and Dr. Singer are staying positive but encouraging those struggling with the disease to confront it head on.

“I am hopeful for sure,” said Mitchell-Storer.

“Be brave because denial is not an effective strategy,” said Singer. Get consultation and advice from experts in this area because there’s likely more help than you realize.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with Alzheimer’s, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association hotline at 1-800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
BREAKING: Eliot Cutler Arrested
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

Bill to enhance prevention, response of sexual assault and harassment in Maine National Guard hears public testimony
Belfast
Belfast community comes together for those in need
The live community sessions will be held in real time on Facebook Live every other Saturday.
SPCA of Hancock County to hold virtual shelter experience
Saturday marks the start of Maine Maple Weekend.
State prepares for Maine Maple Weekend
Last week, the city of Ellsworth announced the fire department would be a collection point for...
City of Ellsworth fills moving van with supplies for Ukraine