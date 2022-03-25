Mild Weekend With A Few Shower Chances

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are anticipated overnight with lows that will range from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s along the coast.

Several upper-level disturbances will move through the region this weekend. Saturday will be the best day with a mixture of sun & clouds and highs that will reach the 40s & low 50s. Isolated snow showers will be possible Saturday morning followed by isolated rain showers by late afternoon, but overall, the day will stay mostly dry. Sunday will see a better shot of scattered rain & snow showers as a cold front moves through the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

An upper-level trough will dig into the region for Monday & Tuesday of next week. This will bring a surge of colder air. Highs both Monday & Tuesday will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Monday will be the colder of the two days and will also include scattered snow showers as a low pressure moves to our east. High pressure will build in for Tuesday and will bring mostly sunny skies. Both Monday and Tuesday will have northwesterly winds gusting up to 30 mph, this will make conditions FEEL even colder.

Temperatures will slowly warm up & should return into the 40s by the second half of next week. Our next disturbance looks to move through the region Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Isolated snow showers in the morning followed by isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s and low 50s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Morning snow showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Cold conditions with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Breezy northwest winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy northwest winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Morning rain & snow showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

