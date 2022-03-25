Maine Basketball Hall of Fame celebrating women’s basketball and Title IX

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame is celebrating women in basketball and Title IX during the 50th anniversary of the title’s enactment.

The hall has plans for a potential booklet of submitted stories to go along with August’s induction of this year’s Hall of Fame class (WABI)

The hall has a questionnaire on its website for anyone to share their stories and memories of basketball to honor the women’s game.

“I think that’s represented in some of the people coming in this year in this year’s class. Since this is happening with this amazing class coming in, what else can we do to collect stories and get those stories out there about this part of Maine basketball history might not be particularly well known,” said Beth Staples, secretary, Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.

Although there may be a deadline coming for a booklet, the hall asks anyone to keep submitting their stories online.

