Glenburn man indicted on domestic violence assault, other charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn man was formally charged with domestic violence assault and several other charges by a Penobscot County Grand Jury Wednesday.

31-year-old Ronald Miller was also indicted for assault on an officer, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, domestic violence criminal threatening, and cruelty to animals.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received a report in January of a serious assault” on Cedar Breeze South in Glenburn.

Deputies located Miller as he drove away from the scene.

After a short pursuit, they say Miller lost control of his vehicle due to speed and icy road conditions.

Miller was then taken into custody.

