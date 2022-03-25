Advertisement

Dedham Demons achieve championship season

First Mid-Maine League Championship in 17 years
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The Dedham Demons are Mid-Maine League Champions after their tough defense and unselfish offense led them to the title.

The team’s full depth was on display in their championship win over All Saints at Veazie Community School last month.

“The girls did a very good job. We all worked together. There was tremendous teamwork on it. Everybody put in the effort and time. Everybody came to all of the practices even if they were injured or weren’t even really feeling that great. They all showed up, tried their best, and worked their hardest. It was awesome. It was really cool,” said Hailee Dearborn, eighth grade forward.

It’s the Demons’ first Mid-Maine League Championship in 17 years.

