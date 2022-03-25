Community reacts to increase in Bangor business break-ins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Almost a dozen break-ins have been reported in Bangor this month.

Last weekend, surveillance video caught a female suspect breaking into the Corner Store on Hammond Street.

Many of the victims have been small businesses, with two more added to the list this week.

The Buy and Sell Shop on State Street was broken into early Thursday morning.

The owners say nothing was stolen, and they suspect their alarm system likely scared the person off.

“I think anybody who owns a small business has a very personal feeling towards the business. It feels like an extension of their home. Having somebody violate what is sacred space to you,” said Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of Downtown Bangor.

The Bangor YMCA was also broken into early Thursday, forcing them to close for the day.

They say they’ve been told their suspect was arrested yesterday after spending more than two hours inside, stealing electronics, a credit card, and attempting to steal a safe.

“When something like this happens at a YMCA, thousands of lives are impacted. Five in the morning we are having to call all of our families who bring their babies there and all of our school aged kids who the parents drop them off in the morning and we give them breakfast and we take them to school and pick them up from school. All of those people had to change their plans, not able to go to work,” said Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor Region YMCA.

With the recent break-ins of small businesses around Bangor, some are taking that extra step to feel secure.

Definitely a number of the business owners, both in businesses that have been hit and in businesses that are just nearby have said that it’s time. It’s time to add a security camera, an alarm system, just to kind of protect their investment,” said Lundy.

Police are asking anyone with information about these burglaries to call them.

The anonymous tip line number is 947-7382 ext. 6.

“I think there is a sense of disappointment that we’ve lost something in how we feel safe and secure in our community,” said Lundy.

