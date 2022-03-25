Advertisement

City of Ellsworth fills moving van with supplies for Ukraine

Last week, the city of Ellsworth announced the fire department would be a collection point for those seeking to donate supplies to displaced people in Ukraine.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Last week, the city of Ellsworth announced the fire department would be a collection point for those seeking to donate supplies to displaced people in Ukraine. Friday morning, a moving truck full of boxes and supplies left Ellsworth for New Hampshire where the donated items will then be shipped overseas.

The asking list was extensive, and the City of Ellsworth only had a matter of days to collect donations of the items on it. But in less than a week, people of the greater Ellsworth area filled an entire moving van with everything on the list according to City Economic Development Director Janna Richards.

“We’ve got things for children, babies in particular, food, elderly adult diapers, crutches, wheelchairs, walkers, pet food, medical supplies, hygiene items, tents, backpacks.”

Ellsworth firefighters took on a role not usually in the job description for first responders- as donation collectors and truck loaders.

“It’s a lot really,” said Ellsworth Firefighter and EMT Benjamin Caron It’s hard to actually describe, but it’s the community helping out other areas, and that’s a big part of what we do in this job anyway.”

For Ellsworth resident Christine Cotton, the reason for donating was simple.

“Because these people need it more than I do,” she said. “It’s very important that we help them as much as we can. I’m very emotional about it. Sorry, but I just can’t imagine what they’re going through over there.”

The city says the turnout for supplies and humanitarian aid for Ukraine has been nothing short of inspiring.

“I know that there’s a lot of generosity in this area when there’s a need, and people just want to help,” said Richards. “It has exceeded my expectations, but I don’t think I should’ve been surprised.”

For an update on this story, visit the City of Ellsworth’s Facebook page.

