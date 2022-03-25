Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
BREAKING: Eliot Cutler Arrested
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.
Birth control pill for men found 99% effective in mice, scientists report
Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee
Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tougher UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test