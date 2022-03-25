Business To Business Showcase returns to Waterville
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine’s largest tradeshow took place in Waterville Thursday.
Dozens of businesses gathered at Colby College to network with people in the area.
Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce says they’re getting back to their pre-COVID schedule.
Richard Garini with Friends of Quarry Road says it’s great to be back.
”Now some people may not see you all the time, and this is a great event just to say hi again and reintroduce ourselves,” said Garini.
The showcase featured over 100 exhibitors and had a drawing for $1,000 cash prize.
For more information on future events, head to their website.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.