Business To Business Showcase returns to Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine’s largest tradeshow took place in Waterville Thursday.

Dozens of businesses gathered at Colby College to network with people in the area.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce says they’re getting back to their pre-COVID schedule.

Richard Garini with Friends of Quarry Road says it’s great to be back.

”Now some people may not see you all the time, and this is a great event just to say hi again and reintroduce ourselves,” said Garini.

The showcase featured over 100 exhibitors and had a drawing for $1,000 cash prize.

