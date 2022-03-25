Advertisement

BREAKING: Eliot Cutler Arrested

Former candidate for governor now facing child pornography possession charges
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss has confirmed former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler has been arrested.

According to Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster, the 75-year-old Cutler is charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material involving minors under the age of 12.

The arrest comes after a two-month investigation led State Police to execute search warrants at two separate locations Wednesday, according to Moss.

The residences on Pine Street in Portland and Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin belong to Cutler, according to public tax records.

He was arrested Friday at his Brooklin residence.

His attorney confirmed the arrest and charges but declined further comment.

Cutler’s bail has been set at 50-thousand dollars.

