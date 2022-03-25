Bill to enhance prevention, response of sexual assault and harassment in Maine National Guard hears public testimony

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s legislative Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs heard testimony Friday on a bill to enhance the prevention and response of sexual assault and harassment in the Maine National Guard.

The bill would require the Adjutant General to provide a thorough review of how sexual assault reports are investigated, prosecuted, and adjudicated.

The review would be performed by an external agency such as the U-S National Guard Bureau, Office of Complex Investigations, or an independent agency.

A copy of that report would be sent to the committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs for review.

The bill also amends the crime of harassment, requires the Adjutant General to provide financial assistance to current and former Guard members who were victims of sexual assault, and submit an annual report to the joint standing committee, among other things.

Several women who say they are survivors of sexual assault spoke in favor of the bill.

”Being forced to lose everything wasn’t fair and being forced to work with predatory men wasn’t fair, but time and time again, I have witnessed the Guard protect these people. They shun the victims and protect the abusers. Why is this still happening to people who just wanted to serve their country and have a fulfilling career? I made it 13 years before hitting rock bottom and had to step away to save my life and my mental health,” said Amie Kennedy, a former Maine Army National Guard soldier.

“Sharp briefings sexual harassment, assault response prevention briefings at the unit level invited eye roles and commentary from senior leaders with regards to rape that included victim blaming. ‘She shouldn’t have been there. She shouldn’t have been wearing this.’ This went unaddressed by both the sharp representatives and the chain of command,” said Brian Kresge, a former member of the Maine Army National Guard.

Major General Douglas Farnham with the Maine Army National Guard spoke in favor of the bill and offered some language changes to address victim confidentiality.

It will now move to a work session within the committee.

