Belfast community comes together for those in need

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The community of Belfast is coming together to support those affected by the fire the Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant.

Over $20,000 has been raised by way of the Keep the Faith Fund.

They’ve recently set up a GoFundMe with the goal of hitting $50,000.

The funds will be going towards supporting the employees and their families affected by the loss.

When speaking of the community outreach City Councilor Neal Harkness said “To see all those different parts of the community come together. When someone needs help, to me is very moving and it’s why I love this town and why so many people do.”

Additionally, the Steel Guardians First Responder Motorcycle Club has received over 350 pounds of pasta for a spaghetti dinner to support those affected.

“I’ll tell you the outpouring of support that we have received not just from the local here I’ve had probably 25 businesses right now that have stepped up and want to help us,” said Chris Bowles, the President of the Steel Guardians first responder Motorcycle Club.

The time and place of the spaghetti dinner has yet to be announced.

To find out more on how to donate you can visit the City of Belfast’s Facebook page.

