Bangor Humane Society’s “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits” is back

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You still have time to register for a unique way to turn your pet into a work of art.

Bangor Humane Society’s “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits” lasts until Friday, March 25.

For a $20 donation, Humane Society staff and volunteers will provide a one-of-a-kind picture of your pet.

You can donate on Facebook and comment with the word “donated” and a photo of your pet for the drawing.

There’s no limit to how many drawings you can purchase.

More than $700 has been raised so far.

