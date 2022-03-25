Bangor Humane Society’s “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits” is back
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You still have time to register for a unique way to turn your pet into a work of art.
Bangor Humane Society’s “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits” lasts until Friday, March 25.
For a $20 donation, Humane Society staff and volunteers will provide a one-of-a-kind picture of your pet.
You can donate on Facebook and comment with the word “donated” and a photo of your pet for the drawing.
There’s no limit to how many drawings you can purchase.
More than $700 has been raised so far.
