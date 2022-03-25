Advertisement

Avian flu spreads in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Avian flu is spreading in Maine with the virus now confirmed in eight flocks in the state since February.

Only South Dakota has had the virus show up in more flocks, though all 11 of the flocks affected there have at least 20,000 birds, while all of the affected flocks in Maine have fewer than 200.

The most recent case was found in Cumberland County, the first time the virus has been confirmed in that county.

Other cases this year have been in York, Knox and Lincoln counties.

The state says the risk for avian flu remains high, and backyard flock and commercial operators are advised to keep birds indoors to prevent the spread of this disease.

Affected properties have been placed under quarantine by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

Domestic flocks within 10 kilometers of confirmed cases are monitored and owners are told of proactive safety measures they should take.

In all, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says avian flu has been found in a total of 59 flocks across the country since Feb. 1.

