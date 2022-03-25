Advertisement

238 newly recorded COVID cases, no additional deaths

234,651 total COVID cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases recorded by the Maine CDC continue to range below the 300-level this week.

The latest data shows 238 new cases. No additional deaths.

868 new COVID vaccinations were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

93 Mainers are in the hospital with the virus.

19 are in critical care.

5 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
BREAKING: Eliot Cutler Arrested
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

Bill to enhance prevention, response of sexual assault and harassment in Maine National Guard hears public testimony
Belfast
Belfast community comes together for those in need
The live community sessions will be held in real time on Facebook Live every other Saturday.
SPCA of Hancock County to hold virtual shelter experience
Saturday marks the start of Maine Maple Weekend.
State prepares for Maine Maple Weekend
Last week, the city of Ellsworth announced the fire department would be a collection point for...
City of Ellsworth fills moving van with supplies for Ukraine