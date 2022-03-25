238 newly recorded COVID cases, no additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases recorded by the Maine CDC continue to range below the 300-level this week.

The latest data shows 238 new cases. No additional deaths.

868 new COVID vaccinations were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

93 Mainers are in the hospital with the virus.

19 are in critical care.

5 are on ventilators.

