238 newly recorded COVID cases, no additional deaths
234,651 total COVID cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases recorded by the Maine CDC continue to range below the 300-level this week.
The latest data shows 238 new cases. No additional deaths.
868 new COVID vaccinations were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
93 Mainers are in the hospital with the virus.
19 are in critical care.
5 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.