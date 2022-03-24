Advertisement

Woman’s body found in refrigerator

The family of a woman who was killed and placed into a refrigerator confronts the man accused of taking her life. (Source: WJAR/FAMILY PHOTOS/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A family is dealing with heartbreak after the gruesome death of Sherbert Maddox.

Police said the body of the 40-year-old was found inside in a refrigerator at her home in Providence on Tuesday.

Police believe Cooper shot his girlfriend, wrapped her up in plastic and placed her in a refrigerator in her apartment.

On Wednesday her family confronted the accused killer, expressing their fury at 53-year-old Nathan Cooper, the man accused of killing their loved one.

People came by Maddox’s home to pay their respects after learning what happened, including Maddox’s cousin, Sharmaine Johnson.

“My mom called me this morning and let me know that her boyfriend killed her and put her in the refrigerator like a piece of steak,” she said.

Johnson wore a special shirt featuring Maddox, and the victim’s aunt left behind special candles with her picture.

“I’m a victim of domestic violence myself. She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Johnson said.

“I’d be so devastated if I got news that I lost one of my children ... not only that but then to be put in the refrigerator, so I just pray to Lord that things get better around here,” said Diane Johnson, a frriend of the victim’s family.

Cooper did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.

