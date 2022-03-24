Wintry Mix Continues Into Friday. Heavy At Times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Areas of light drizzle and flurries will continue for the first half of the night. Heavier precipitation will move in after midnight. Areas of low clouds & fog will produce areas of diminished visibility and lows will drop into the 30s.

A secondary low continues to form in southern New England and will move northeast along the coastline tonight and into the Canadian Maritimes by Friday afternoon. This low will bring more widespread & heavier precipitation to the region tonight through the first half of Friday. Expecting mostly rain from I-95 to the coast. Farther north will see a wintry mix including sleet & freezing rain. Some areas could see ice accumulations up to ¼” especially through the Central Highlands. Snow accumulations will be highest over far northern Maine with totals tapering off quickly as you go south. Areas north of Greenville & Millinocket will see anywhere from 3-6″. From Greenville/Millinocket south to Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln, expect 1-3″ of slushy snow & sleet. Areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln can expect less than an inch with mostly rain south & east of I-95.

Snow & sleet accumulations will be heaviest from the Foothills northwards. (WABI)

Precipitation will come to an end from south to north by late Friday morning with some northern locations continuing to see snow through the early afternoon. Watching the cloud cover by Friday afternoon as some southern areas could see partial clearing. Highs on Friday will be highly dependent on how much afternoon sunshine is observed. Right now, northern areas will max out in the 30s & low 40s whereas southern areas will reach well into the 40s and some areas south & west of Bangor could hit the low 50s. This is also based off of seeing skies clear by Friday afternoon.

As the low departs the region Friday afternoon, it will keep cloud cover across the region and will bring impacts through the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered rain and snow showers possible. Best chance of any precipitation will be on Sunday. Some snow showers will be possible Monday morning.

An upper-level trough will dig into the region for Monday & Tuesday of next week. This will bring a surge of colder air. Highs both Monday & Tuesday will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Monday will be the colder of the two days. Temperatures will slowly warm up & should return into the 40s by the second half of next week.

Colder air moves into the region early next week. Highs on Monday will struggle to break the freezing mark. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Wintry mix & snow north & west of I-95. South of there, a wintry mix & rain will be likely. Precipitation will be heavy at times with areas of fog. Lows in the low to mid 30s with an easterly wind at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers along the coast, wintry mix and snow over the north through midday. Some partial clearing over the south by the afternoon. Highs range from the 30s over the north to the low 50s closer to the coast. Winds shifting out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Morning snow showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Cold conditions with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s & low 40s.

