Trucker was streaming Netflix at time of double-fatal crash

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A trucker was streaming Netflix when his tractor-trailer struck a car, killing a retired couple in Maine.

The driver told a state trooper that he was listening to the audio, but had his phone turned away so he couldn’t watch the video.

Killed in the crash on the Maine Turnpike in January 2021 were Geoff and Elizabeth “Betsy” Gattis, of Falmouth.

The truck driver was indicted last summer on a charge of manslaughter.

His attorney said Thursday he’s going to file a motion to dismiss the charges.

