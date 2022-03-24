State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A two-month investigation has led the Maine State Police to execute search warrants at two separate locations Wednesday, according to Maine State Police Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

The residences located at Pine Street in Portland and the residences at Naskeag Point Road in Brooklin belong to Maine political figure Eliot Cutler, according to public tax records.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, state police are unable to provide further details at this time.

No charges have been filed.

Updates will follow as they are provided by authorities.

