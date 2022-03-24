Advertisement

Piscataquis’s Alex Zeller recovers from brain injury to compete on big wrestling stage

He finished as the Class B state runner-up at 145 lb., and a top 12 finisher at the New England Championships
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Alex Zeller of the Piscataquis Pirates overcame a traumatic brain injury that he suffered in a car accident near Corinth around the start of the school year to finish as the Class B state runner-up at 145 lb., and a top 12 finisher at the New England Championships.

He finished as the Class B state runner-up at 145 lb., and a top 12 finisher at the New England...
He finished as the Class B state runner-up at 145 lb., and a top 12 finisher at the New England Championships(WABI)

Zeller said his doctors helped him to a safe return, but he still had to tough out some extra pain on the mat against his opponents.

“My doctors were fine with it. They just wanted to make sure that I was clear and could do all the tests and pass all of them that would run me through. If I would hit my head against my opponent during the match, I would maybe have a headache for 30 seconds up to a minute, and then it would be gone after that,” said Zeller, junior.

Zeller was in the hospital for about a week and faced a two-month recovery journey before wrestling season. He thanked his family, teachers, and teammates for their help.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

The AAU team will tour through Boston, Orlando, and Indianapolis hoping to qualify for July’s...
Bangor’s Landon Clark to compete on Maine United basketball team
Red Riots keep their daily regimens to be ready for opening day
Orono softball warming up with preseason program
Markwood returns as head coach after graduating from Maine in 2005
Chris Markwood introduced on campus as Maine men’s basketball head coach
Bell to sign on Thursday after winning Class C individual state championship this season
Orono’s Clarice Bell to continue golf career at Long Island University