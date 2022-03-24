Piscataquis’s Alex Zeller recovers from brain injury to compete on big wrestling stage

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Alex Zeller of the Piscataquis Pirates overcame a traumatic brain injury that he suffered in a car accident near Corinth around the start of the school year to finish as the Class B state runner-up at 145 lb., and a top 12 finisher at the New England Championships.

Zeller said his doctors helped him to a safe return, but he still had to tough out some extra pain on the mat against his opponents.

“My doctors were fine with it. They just wanted to make sure that I was clear and could do all the tests and pass all of them that would run me through. If I would hit my head against my opponent during the match, I would maybe have a headache for 30 seconds up to a minute, and then it would be gone after that,” said Zeller, junior.

Zeller was in the hospital for about a week and faced a two-month recovery journey before wrestling season. He thanked his family, teachers, and teammates for their help.

