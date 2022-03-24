Advertisement

Orono softball warming up with preseason program

Red Riots keep their daily regimens to be ready for opening day
By Ben Barr
Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Baseball and softball workouts are back this week as players ramp up with throwing programs so they’re ready to play well and have their muscles warmed up for the new campaign.

Stopping by the Orono High School gym, the Red Riots keep their daily regimens to be ready for opening day.

“The first week during the preseason we do a circuit every day. We do form progressions. I will do my pitching progressions. I will do T’s, K’s, wrist flicks, and do that all for my spins as well,” said Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick, junior pitcher.

Cost-Kirkpatrick added that the team hopes to win more games this year, including a rivalry win over Bucksport.

