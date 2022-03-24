Advertisement

Officials investigating Bangor YMCA break in

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor YMCA was closed Thursday as police investigate a break in.

The YMCA made the announcement on Facebook, saying all programs and services were suspended for the day.

No one is allowed into the building until Bangor Police finish the investigation.

The buy and sell shop in Bangor also reported a break in.

Their front glass door was broken into.

Owners of the shop were taking inventory this morning and say they don’t believe anything was actually stolen.

They suspect their alarm system scared off any potential burglars.

Bangor Police have been investigating a string of break ins at businesses around the city in the past few weeks.

