New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population

Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday morning shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected population numbers and growth in Maine and across the country.

Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.

Only three other states - New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware - also saw a natural decrease in every county, though the Census Bureau says there was a natural decrease in more than 73 percent of all counties across the country.

That is the most ever and up sharply from the 45.5 percent of counties with natural decrease in 2019 before the pandemic.

However, the report from the Census Bureau also shows many people moving away from some of the largest metro areas in the United States and toward more rural areas, like Maine.

Most of the nation’s counties - 65.6 percent - experienced positive domestic migration overall from 2020 to 2021.

That migration means nearly every county in Maine actually had an overall population increase from 2020 to 2021, despite the natural decrease.

Only Androscoggin and Aroostook counties had overall population losses from 2020 to 2021.

The biggest gains were in Lincoln and Piscataquis counties.

“The patterns we’ve observed in domestic migration shifted in 2021,” said Dr. Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s Population Division. “Even though over time we’ve seen a higher number of counties with natural decrease and net international migration continuing to decline, in the past year, the contribution of domestic migration counteracted these trends so there were actually more counties growing than losing population.”

In the first full year of the pandemic, the New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago metro areas had the greatest population losses in the nation while Sunbelt metros like Dallas, Phoenix and Houston had the biggest gains.

The exodus from the biggest U.S. metros was led by New York, which lost almost 328,000 residents.

On the flip side, metro Dallas grew by more than 97,000 residents and metro Phoenix jumped by more than 78,000 people.

